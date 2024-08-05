Stocks under F&O ban on August 5, 2024

On Monday, August 5, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eight stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These stocks will still be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The eight stocks on the NSE’s F&O ban list for August 5 are:

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

Birlasoft Ltd

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd

GNFC

Granules India

India Cements

IndiaMart InterMesh

RBL Bank

The NSE stated that the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their placement in the ban period.

All clients and members are required to trade in the derivative contracts of these securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting. Any increase in open positions will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action. No new positions are allowed when stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.