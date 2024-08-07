iifl-logo
Stocks under F&O ban on August 7, 2024

7 Aug 2024 , 10:31 AM

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eleven stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Wednesday, August 7, as these stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban daily to reflect any changes.

The eleven stocks affected by the F&O ban include:

  • Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
  • Birlasoft Ltd
  • Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd
  • GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals)
  • Granules India
  • Hindustan Copper
  • India Cements
  • IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd
  • RBL Bank
  • LIC Housing Finance Ltd
  • Manappuram Finance Ltd

The NSE stated that the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the MWPL, leading to their inclusion in the ban period.

During the ban period, all clients and members are required to trade in the derivative contracts of these securities only to reduce their positions through offsetting trades.

Any attempt to increase open positions during the ban period will result in penal and disciplinary action by the NSE. New positions in F&O contracts for these stocks are not permitted while they are in the ban period.

