Stocks under F&O ban on July 10, 2024

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a trading ban on nine stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

The ban was implemented because these stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks can still be traded in the cash market. The NSE regularly updates the list of securities that are under the F&O ban.

The nine stocks under the F&O trade ban are Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), India Energy Exchange (IEX), India Cements, Indus Towers, and Piramal Enterprises (PEL).

The NSE indicated that the derivative contracts for these securities had surpassed 95% of the MWPL, leading to their inclusion in the ban period.

During the F&O ban period, clients and members can only trade in the derivative contracts of these securities to reduce their positions through offsetting. Any increase in open positions will result in appropriate penal and disciplinary action. No new positions are allowed in the F&O contracts of the stocks that are under the ban.