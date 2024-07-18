Stocks under F&O ban on July 18, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in eight stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
These stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the F&O ban, these stocks are still available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade on a daily basis.
The eight stocks on the NSE’s F&O ban list for July 18 are:
The NSE indicated that derivative contracts in these securities have crossed 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their placement in the stock exchange’s ban period.
The NSE stated, “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions.”
The NSE further warned, “Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action.” When a stock is placed in the F&O ban period, no new positions are allowed in its F&O contracts.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.