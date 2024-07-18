iifl-logo

Stocks under F&O ban on July 18, 2024

18 Jul 2024 , 10:11 AM

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in eight stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

These stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Despite the F&O ban, these stocks are still available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade on a daily basis.

The eight stocks on the NSE’s F&O ban list for July 18 are:

  • Balrampur Chini Mills
  • Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
  • GMR Infra
  • GNFC
  • Hindustan Copper
  • Piramal Enterprises
  • RBL Bank
  • Vedanta

The NSE indicated that derivative contracts in these securities have crossed 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their placement in the stock exchange’s ban period.

The NSE stated, “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions.”

The NSE further warned, “Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action.” When a stock is placed in the F&O ban period, no new positions are allowed in its F&O contracts.

