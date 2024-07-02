Stocks under F&O ban on July 2, 2024

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the F&O ban list daily. For July 2, India Cements and Indus Towers are on the F&O ban list.

The NSE reported that derivative contracts in these securities exceeded 95% of the MWPL, triggering the ban period.

During the ban period, clients and members can only trade in these derivative contracts to reduce their positions through offsetting positions.

Any increase in open positions will lead to penal and disciplinary actions. No new positions are allowed in F&O contracts for stocks under the F&O ban period.