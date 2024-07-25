Stocks under F&O ban on July 25, 2024

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks within the futures and options (F&O) segment.

The ban was imposed because these stocks exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Despite the ban in the F&O segment, these stocks will still be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE regularly updates the list of securities under the F&O ban for trade each day.

For July 25, the stocks on the NSE’s F&O ban list are:

Vodafone Idea

India Cements

The derivative contracts for these securities crossed the 95% MWPL threshold, leading to their inclusion in the stock exchange’s ban period.

During the ban period, Clients and members can only trade in the derivative contracts of the banned securities to decrease their positions through offsetting trades. Any increase in open positions will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts for a particular stock under the ban period.