Stocks under F&O ban on July 5, 2024

On Friday, July 5, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed restrictions on trading five stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment. This restriction was due to these stocks surpassing 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Despite the restriction in the F&O segment, these stocks remain tradable in the cash market.

Additionally, five stocks are under a trade ban in the F&O segment on the same day. These stocks are:

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)

Bandhan Bank

Hindustan Copper

India Cements

Piramal Enterprises (PEL)

The NSE explained that the derivative contracts for these five stocks exceeded 95% of the MWPL, resulting in their ban.

During the ban period, clients and members are permitted only to reduce their positions in the derivative contracts of these securities through offsetting trades.

Any attempt to increase open positions in these securities during the ban period will attract penal and disciplinary action from the NSE. No new positions are allowed in the F&O contracts for the stocks that are under the ban.