Stocks under F&O ban on June 12, 2024

Six stocks have been banned from trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, due to exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These six stocks can still be traded in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of F&O banned securities daily.

The stocks on the F&O ban list for June 12 are Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEEL.

The NSE announced that derivative contracts in these stocks have surpassed 95% of MWPL, resulting in their inclusion in the ban period.

During the ban period, trading in the derivative contracts of these securities is limited to reducing positions through offsetting trades. Opening new positions in F&O contracts of these stocks is prohibited during the ban period, with violations subject to penalties and disciplinary action.

