Stocks under F&O ban on June 27, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has restricted trading in five stocks within the futures and options (F&O) segment as of Thursday, June 27, 2024, due to surpassing 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). However, these stocks are still tradable in the cash market.

The NSE updates its list of securities under F&O ban status daily. The five stocks under the F&O ban on June 27 are GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL. The NSE stated that these stocks have exceeded 95% of the MWPL, placing them in the exchange’s ban period.

During the ban period, clients and members can only trade in these derivative contracts to reduce their positions by offsetting existing ones. Any increase in open positions will lead to penalties and disciplinary actions. No new positions are permitted in F&O contracts of these stocks during the ban period.