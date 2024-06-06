Stocks under F&O ban on June 6, 2024

On June 6, 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading of one stock in the futures and options (F&O) segment.

The ban was due to the stock exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). Trading of the stock is still allowed in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities under the F&O ban daily.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is the sole stock on the F&O ban list for June 6.

The NSE announced that the derivative contract for ZEEL surpassed 95% of the MWPL, initiating the ban period. During the ban period, clients and members are only allowed to trade in derivative contracts of the security to decrease their positions.

Any increase in open positions during the ban period will result in penalties and disciplinary actions. No new positions can be opened in F&O contracts for stocks under the ban.

