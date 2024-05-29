iifl-logo
Suzlon Group wins 551 MW project from Aditya Birla group

29 May 2024 , 02:44 PM

Aditya Birla Group has placed an order with Suzlon Group for a 551.25 MW wind power project, the company announced on Wednesday. According to a statement from Suzlon Group, the order would be carried out at two locations in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Suzlon plans to construct 368.55 MW in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, while the client in the Bhuj district of Gujarat will develop another 182.70 MW at the same location, according to the business.

The Aditya Birla Group enterprises will use the power produced by this plant for captive purposes.

Suzlon plans to deploy 175 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) at locations in the Gujarati district of Bhuj and the Rajasthani district of Barmer, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW.

At both locations, Suzlon will also handle post-commissioning operations and maintenance.

Vice Chairman of the Suzlon Group Girish Tanti stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Aditya Birla Group on this order once more. Suzlon appreciates the Aditya Birla Group’s commitment to nation-building and is excited about the chance to provide them with sustainable energy.”

 

Aditya Birla Renewables Limited’s Business Head and Director, Jayant Dua, stated: “Suzlon’s manufacturing capabilities, technological expertise, and comprehensive project development skills will help accelerate our energy transition journey and support our net-zero commitments.”

Suzlon Group, based in Pune, is one of the top suppliers of renewable energy solutions globally, having deployed 20.7 GW of wind generating capacity in 17 different countries.

