Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited - Dividend

5 May 2022 , 12:00 AM

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on 05-May-2022, declared Dividend of Rs. 1 per equity share.

