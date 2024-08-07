Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscription details on day 2

Unicommerce eSolutions Limited launched its initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian primary market today. he public issue will remain open for subscription until August 8, 2024, which falls on a Thursday.

The price band for the Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is set between ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. The IPO is proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The company aims to raise ₹276.57 Crore through this IPO, with the entire amount being offered for sale (OFS).

On August 7, 2024 at 12:01 pm, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) are subscribed 19.22 times and Non-Institutional Investors(NIIS) is booked 5.42 times. the overall subscription stands at 4.97 times.

Investors can apply for the IPO in lots, with each lot consisting of 138 shares. The allotment of shares is expected to take place on August 9, 2024.

Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar for the IPO. IIFL Capital Services and CLSA India are the lead managers for the book build issue. Following the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the IPO is expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on August 13, 2024.