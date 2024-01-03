Despite the EBITDA loss, Bharat Dynamics maintained profitability for the quarter, boosted by increased interest income from a strong cash balance.
Garden Reach recently also entered into another contract in Bangladesh to deliver a Trailing Suction Hopper (TSH) dredger.
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share (face value of ₹5) for the year ending March 31, 2024.
A ₹5,249.72 Crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for MiG-29 aircraft aero-engines was signed, promoting indigenous manufacturing.
