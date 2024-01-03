iifl-logo-icon 1
Defence Sector

Bharat Dynamics’ Q1 net profit falls 80% y-o-y; stock slips ~15%

Despite the EBITDA loss, Bharat Dynamics maintained profitability for the quarter, boosted by increased interest income from a strong cash balance.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders gets $21 million order from Bangladesh government

Garden Reach recently also entered into another contract in Bangladesh to deliver a Trailing Suction Hopper (TSH) dredger.

Bharat Dynamics’ net profit in March quarter up y-o-y by 89%

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share (face value of ₹5) for the year ending March 31, 2024.

MoD Inks ₹39,125.39 Crore Defence Contracts Boosting Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative

A ₹5,249.72 Crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for MiG-29 aircraft aero-engines was signed, promoting indigenous manufacturing.

