Petrol and Diesel prices today, May 13th, 2024

Check out the price of Petrol and Diesel in your city today.
|CITY
|PETROL PRICE (RS/LITRE)
|DIESEL PRICE (RS/LITRE)
|Chennai
|100.75
|92.34
|Kolkata
|103.94
|90.76
|Noida
|94.83
|87.96
|Lucknow
|94.65
|87.76
|Bengaluru
|99.84
|85.93
|Hyderabad
|107.41
|95.65
|Jaipur
|104.88
|90.36
|Trivandrum
|107.56
|96.43
|Bhubaneswar
|101.06
|92.64
