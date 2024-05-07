Petrol and Diesel prices today, May 7th, 2024

Check out the price of Petrol and Diesel in your city today.
|City
|Petrol Rate(Rs/Litre)
|Diesel rate (Rs/Litre)
|Bangalore
|99.84
|85.93
|Chandigarh
|94.24
|82.40
|Chennai
|100.88
|92.47
|Gurugram
|94.91
|87.77
|Kolkata
|103.94
|90.76
|Lucknow
|94.65
|87.76
|Mumbai
|104.21
|92.15
|New Delhi
|94.72
|87.62
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.