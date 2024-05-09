iifl-logo-icon 1
Petrol and Diesel prices today, May 9th, 2024

9 May 2024 , 09:14 AM

Check out the price of Petrol and Diesel in your city today.

CITY PETROL PRICE (RS/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (RS/LITRE)
Chennai 100.85 92.43
Kolkata 103.94 90.76
Mumbai 104.21 92.15
Lucknow 94.65 87.76
Bengaluru 99.84 85.93
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Jaipur 104.88 90.36
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Bhubaneswar 101.06 92.64

 

