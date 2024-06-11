Aditya Birla Sun Life Quant Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “thematic Fund”, named as Aditya Birla Sun Life Quant Fund. The open-ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related securities based on the quant model theme.

Investment strategy: The investment process will be based on a factor-based approach to generate superior risk-adjusted returns compared to the benchmark. The factors employed are the ones that have a strong academic basis and/or are considered central by fundamental investors in their process.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity and equity-related securities selected based on the quant model.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high-risk appetite and want to invest in special situations theme should invest in the Aditya Birla Sun Life Quant Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 200 TRI

Fund Managers: Harish Krishnan

The NFO is available for subscription from June 10 to June 24. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹1,000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers a Regular Plan and a Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Aditya Birla Sun Life Quant Fund.