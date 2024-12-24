iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund NFO: Everything you need to know

24 Dec 2024 , 11:03 AM

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “ELSS Fund”, named as Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund. The open ended fund with 3-year lock-in period aims to generate long term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related securities while offering deduction on such investment made in the scheme under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Investment strategy: The Fund Manager will seek to invest in companies operating in sectors having large and expanding opportunity with strong growth potential. Within these sectors, the fund will prefer to build a portfolio around companies having competitive advantage to benefit from the underlying opportunity. The fund manager will also seek to balance between growth and valuation while building the portfolio.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments with tax benefit under Section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund for 7 to 10 years to save taxes under section 80C of Income Tax Act.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: BSE 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Nimesh Chandan, Siddharth Chaudhary and Sorbh Gupta

The NFO is available for subscription from Dec 24, 2024 to Jan 22, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund.

