Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “equity Fund”, named as Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation and income distribution to investors by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of large cap companies.

Investment strategy: The Scheme will follow the bottom up approach to identify bargain stocks with promising potential for long term growth. The Scheme shall look at such opportunities in the universe of large and established companies.

Asset allocation: The fund managers will dynamically managed portfolio by invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of large cap companies.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 100 TRI

Fund Managers: Nimesh Chandan, Sorbh Gupta, Siddharth Chaudhary

The NFO is available for subscription from July 29 to August 12. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund.