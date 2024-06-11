Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund NFO: Things you need to know

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “thematic Fund”, named as Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in manufacturing theme.

Investment strategy: The companies forming part of eligible basic industries based on AMFI classification (or other applicable extant classification guidelines), as updated from time to time, that broadly represent manufacturing sector would also form a part of this scheme.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in manufacturing theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high-risk appetite and want to invest in special situations theme should invest in the Baroda BNP Paribas Manufacturing Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty India Manufacturing TRI

Fund Managers: Miten Vora

The NFO is available for subscription from June 10 to June 24. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹1,000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options.