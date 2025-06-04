DSP Nifty Healthcare Index Fund NFO: Essential details you need to know

DSP Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Index category”, named as DSP Nifty Healthcare Index Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Healthcare Index, subject to tracking error.

Investment strategy: The Scheme will be managed passively with investments in stocks in the same proportion as in Nifty Healthcare Index (underlying index).

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equities and equity related instruments covered by Nifty Healthcare Index.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high level risk appetite should invest in the DSP Nifty Healthcare Index Fund for 5-7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Healthcare TRI

Fund Managers: Anil Ghelani, Diipesh Shah

The NFO is available for subscription from June 02 to June 16, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in DSP Nifty Healthcare Index Fund.