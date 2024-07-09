Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund NFO: Essential details you need to know

Edelweiss Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Thematic Fund”, named as Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities with a focus on navigating business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy..

Investment strategy: The scheme will employ a bottom-up approach for stock selection within each market capitalization and endeavour to maintain sectoral diversification in the portfolio.

Asset allocation: The fund manager will consider macro-economic parameters, consumer sentiment and overlay it with an internal, proprietary model using fundamental and technical analysis of stocks to arrive at the portfolio which will comprehend the sectors, stocks and style which will suit the business environment.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Edelweiss Business Cycle Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Bhavesh Jain, Bharat Lahoti, Amit Vora

The NFO is available for subscription from July 09 to July 23. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options.