Edelweiss Consumption Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Edelweiss Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as Edelweiss Consumption Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities with a focus on companies engaged in consumption and consumption related sectors or allied sectors.

Investment strategy: The scheme would be agnostic to market capitalization and may take concentrated exposure to specific stocks. It aims to capitalize on the diverse investment opportunities within the consumer investment theme, which responds to enduring changes in both emerging and developed markets.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments with a focus on companies engaged in consumption and consumption related sectors or allied sectors.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Edelweiss Consumption Fund for 7 to 10 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: – NIFTY India Consumption TRI

Fund Managers: Dhruv Bhatia, Amit Vora and Trideep Bhattacharya

The NFO is available for subscription from Jan 31 to Feb 14, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Edelweiss Consumption Fund.