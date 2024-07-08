Franklin India Multi Cap Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Franklin India Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Multi-cap Fund”, named as Franklin India Multi Cap Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities of large cap, midcap and small cap companies.

Investment strategy: The scheme will employ a bottom-up approach for stock selection within each market capitalization and endeavour to maintain sectoral diversification in the portfolio.

Asset allocation: A fund that invests predominantly in equity and equity-related securities across large-cap, midcap and small-cap stocks.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Franklin India Multi Cap Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 500 Multi Cap 50:25:25 Total Returns Index

Fund Managers: R. Janakiraman, Kiran Sebastian, Akhil Kalluri and Sandeep Manam

The NFO is available for subscription from July 08 to July 22. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Franklin India Multi Cap Fund.