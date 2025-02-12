HSBC Financial Services Fund NFO: Details you must know

HSBC Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Sectoral Fund category”, named as HSBC Financial Services Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio that is invested predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in financial services businesses.

Investment strategy: The fund manager in selecting scrips will focus on fundamentals of the business, industry structure and relative business strength amongst peers, quality of the management, sensitivity to economic factors, financial strength of the company and the key earnings drivers.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in financial services businesses.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the HSBC Financial Services Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: BSE Financial Services Index TRI

Fund Managers: Gautam Bhupal

The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 06 to Feb 20, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in HSBC Financial Services Fund.