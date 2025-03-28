ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO: Details you should know

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “ETF category”, named as ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF. The open ended fund aims to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total return of the underlying index subject to tracking errors.

Investment strategy: The corpus of the Scheme will be invested in stocks constituting the underlying index in the same proportion as in the Index and endeavour will be to track the benchmark index.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of the companies constituting in Nifty EV & New Age Automotive TRI.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty EV & New Age Automotive TRI

Fund Managers: Nishit Patel and Ashwini Shinde

The NFO is available for subscription from March 21 to April 02, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF.