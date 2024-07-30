Invesco India Manufacturing Fund NFO: Details you should know before investing

30 Jul 2024 , 12:50 PM
Invesco India Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as Invesco India Manufacturing Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of Equity and Equity Related Instruments of companies following the manufacturing theme..
Investment strategy: The Scheme will pursue active investment strategy, utilizing the bottom up investment approach to select stocks using its proprietary investment process. The Scheme will invest across market capitalization with an aim to have a well-diversified portfolio.
Asset allocation: The fund manager will dynamically managed portfolio by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies following manufacturing theme.
Who should invest?
Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Invesco India Manufacturing Fund for 5 to 7 years.
Risk associated: Very high level of risk.
Benchmark: Nifty India Manufacturing TRI
Fund Managers: Amit Ganatra and Dhimant Kothari
The NFO is available for subscription from July 25 to August 08. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹1000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.
It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Invesco India Manufacturing Fund.
