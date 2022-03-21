Invesco Mutual Fund Announces Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) under three schemes

Invesco Mutual Fund has announced 25 March 2022 as the record date for declaration of Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) on the face value of Rs 10 per unit under the IDCW option of following schemes. The amount of IDCW (Rs per unit) will be:

Invesco India Dynamic Equity Fund – IDCW Option & Direct IDCW Option: 0.08

Invesco India Contra Fund – IDCW Option & Direct IDCW Option: 3.00

Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund – IDCW Option & Direct IDCW Option: 1.50

