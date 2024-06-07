Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund NFO: Essential details you need to know

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “thematic Fund”, named as Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of companies engaged in manufacturing theme.

Investment strategy: The Scheme will follow a bottom-up approach towards investing in listed companies that are engage in manufacturing activities, produce goods and materials for export and establishing new manufacturing capacity or investing in new plants and production technology.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in manufacturing theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite and want to invest in special situations theme should invest in the Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: S&P BSE India Manufacturing TRI

Fund Managers: Renjith Sivaram Radhakrishnan, Manish Lodha and Pranav Nishith Patel

The NFO is available for subscription from May 31 to June 14. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹1,000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund.