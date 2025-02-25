iifl-logo-icon 1
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

25 Feb 2025 , 10:54 AM

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Sectoral Fund category”, named as Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund. The open ended fund aims to achieve long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments by investing through a Momentum factor-based approach for stock selection.

Investment strategy: Factor-based investing is an investment strategy that intends to target specific factors, or characteristics. These factors can include things like value, size, momentum, quality and low volatility through empirical research.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments that exhibit momentum characteristics.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: NIFTY 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Ajay Khandelwal, Varun Sharma, Rakesh Shetty

The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 24 to March 10, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund.

