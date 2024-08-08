iifl-logo
Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund NFO: Essential details to know before investing

8 Aug 2024 , 10:49 AM

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund. The open ended fund aims to provide long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies by investing with a focus on riding business cycles through allocation between sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles.

Investment strategy: While doing portfolio construction, the Scheme would follow a blend of top-down approach to identify stages of business cycles, sector opportunities and bottom-up approach to identify strong companies within those sectors.

Asset allocation: The fund managers will dynamically managed portfolio by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments selected on the basis of business cycles.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Ajay Khandelwal, Niket Shah, Santosh Singh, Atul Mehra, Rakesh Shetty, and Sunil Sawant

The NFO is available for subscription from August 7 to August 21. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Motilal Oswal Business Cycle Fund.

 

