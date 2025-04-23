iifl-logo
Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund NFO: Key details you know before investing

23 Apr 2025 , 11:18 AM

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Thematic Fund category”, named as Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund. The open ended fund aims to achieve long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that are engaged directly or indirectly or are expected to benefit from the growth and development of the infrastructure sector in India.

Investment strategy: The portfolio will essentially follow MOAMC’s QGLP philosophy – i.e. invest in Quality businesses with reasonable Growth potential and with sufficient Longevity of that growth potential at a fair Price.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in stocks of companies that are engaged directly or indirectly or expected to benefit from the growth and development of the infrastructure sector in India.

Who should invest?

Investors with a Very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund for 7 to 10 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Infrastructure Total Return Index

Fund Managers: Ajay Khandelwal, Atul Mehra, Bhalchandra Shinde, Rakesh Shetty, Sunil Sawant

The NFO is available for subscription from April 23 to May 07, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund.

