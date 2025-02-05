Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund NFO: Everything you should know

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund. The open ended fund aims to achieve long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that will benefit from the adoption of innovative strategies or following the innovation theme.

Investment strategy: The fund will focus on key factors when selecting securities, including the business fundamentals, industry structure, competitive strength within the sector, management quality, sensitivity to economic factors, financial stability, and primary earnings drivers.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of companies that will benefit from the adoption of innovative strategies or following the innovation theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund for 7 to 10 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: – NIFTY 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Niket Shah, Atul Mehra, Rakesh Shetty, Sunil Sawant

The NFO is available for subscription from Jan 29 to Feb 12, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Motilal Oswal Innovation Opportunities Fund.