Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Thematic Fund”, named as Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund. The open ended fund aims to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty India Defence Total Return Index.

Investment strategy: The Scheme follows a passive investment strategy and seeks to invest in the constituents of Nifty India Defence Total Return Index.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity scheme that invests in stocks based on special situations theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite and want to invest in special situations theme should invest in the Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty India Defence Total Return Index

Fund Managers: Swapnil Mayekar, Rakesh Shetty

The NFO is available for subscription from June 10 to June 24. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options.