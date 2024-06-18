Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

18 Jun 2024 , 11:23 AM
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Thematic Fund”, named as Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund. The open ended fund aims to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty India Defence Total Return Index.
Investment strategy: The Scheme follows a passive investment strategy and seeks to invest in the constituents of Nifty India Defence Total Return Index.
Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in equity scheme that invests in stocks based on special situations theme.
Who should invest?
Investors with very high risk appetite and want to invest in special situations theme should invest in the Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund for 5 or more years.
Risk associated: Very high level of risk.
Benchmark: Nifty India Defence Total Return Index
Fund Managers: Swapnil Mayekar, Rakesh Shetty
The NFO is available for subscription from June 10 to June 24. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.
It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.