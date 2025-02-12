Nippon India Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key things you should know

Nippon India Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Sectoral Fund category”, named as Nippon India Active Momentum Fund. The open ended fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. This objective will be pursued by strategically investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments.

Investment strategy: Factor-based investing is an investment strategy that intends to target specific factors, or characteristics. These factors can include things like value, size, momentum, quality and low volatility through empirical research.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in stocks exhibiting momentum characteristics.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Nippon India Active Momentum Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: NIFTY 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Ashutosh Bhargava, Kinjal Desai

The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 10 to Feb 24, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Nippon India Active Momentum Fund.