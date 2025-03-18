quant Arbitrage Fund NFO: Details you should know

quant Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Hybrid Fund category”, named as quant Arbitrage Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate capital appreciation and income by predominantly investing in arbitrage opportunities in the cash and the derivative segments of the equity markets and the arbitrage opportunities available within the derivative segment and by investing the balance in debt and money market instruments.

Investment strategy: The Scheme will be actively managed. The Fund Manager would identify arbitrage opportunities and execute the deals simultaneously in both the markets.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in stocks exhibiting momentum characteristics.

Who should invest?

Investors with a low risk appetite should invest in the quant Arbitrage Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Low level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 50 Arbitrage TRI

Fund Managers: Sanjeev Sharma, Sameer Kate, Yug Tibrewal

The NFO is available for subscription from March 18 to April 1, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in quant Arbitrage Fund.