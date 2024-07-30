SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

SBI Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as Invesco India Manufacturing Fund. The open ended fund aims to provide investors with opportunities for long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies that seeks to benefit from adoption of innovative strategies & theme.

Investment strategy: The fund manager will adopt an active management style & will follow bottom-up approach to stock picking to optimize returns. The scheme will invest in diversified portfolio of stocks across market capitalization.

Asset allocation: The fund manager will dynamically managed portfolio by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies engaged in and/or expected to benefit from adoption of innovative strategies & theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty 500 TRI

Fund Managers: Prasad Padala and Pradeep Kesavan

The NFO is available for subscription from July 29 to August 12. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund.