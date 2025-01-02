UTI Quant Fund NFO: Key details you should know

UTI Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as UTI Quant Fund. The open ended fund shall seek to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments by following a quantitative investment theme.
Investment strategy: The outlined strategy of the fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by following a quantitative investment approach. The fund’s investment approach intends to integrate fundamental research with quantitative approach using market indicators.
Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly following a quantitative investment theme.
Who should invest?
Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the UTI Quant Fund for 7 to 10 years.
Risk associated: Very high level of risk.
Benchmark: BSE 200 TRI
Fund Managers: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
The NFO is available for subscription from Jan 02 to Jan 16, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.
It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in UTI Quant Fund.
