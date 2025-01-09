WhiteOak Capital Quality Equity Fund NFO: Everything you need to know

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as WhiteOak Capital Quality Equity Fund. The open ended fund aims to provide long term capital appreciation by constructing a diversified investment portfolio based on the quality factor theme to provide investors with exposure to companies having strong fundamentals and sustainable competitive advantages.

Investment strategy: The Scheme may utilise an internal proprietary model to create a list of stocks which qualifies for Quality Factor theme. This model may provide broad guidance regarding the tilt of a particular stock towards Quality Factor.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity & equity related instruments of Quality Factor theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the WhiteOak Capital Quality Equity Fund for 7 to 10 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: BSE Quality TRI

Fund Managers: Ramesh Mantri, Trupti Agarwal, Dheeresh Pathak, Piyush Baranwal

The NFO is available for subscription from Jan 08 to Jan 22, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in WhiteOak Capital Quality Equity Fund.