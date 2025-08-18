|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2025
|14 Aug 2025
|Approved notice of 21St Annual General Meeting and the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, 12th September, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conference /Other Audio-Visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India. 21st Annual General Meeting notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Proceedings of 21st Annual General Meeting of A-1 Limited (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/09/2025) 21st AGM scrutinizer report (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 13/09/2025)
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