Board Meeting 12 May 2026 4 May 2026

A-1 Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March,2026, take note of compliances Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.05.2026) Revised outcome of board meeting held on 12.05.2026 Revised financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:13.05.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results A-1 Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of financial results, Take note of compliances, add members in audit committee Financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December,2025 Approval of financial results, appointment of new member in Audit committee, Took note of compliances (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 1 Jan 2026 1 Jan 2026

Allotment of bonus issue of shares

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

A-1 Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of bonus equity shares sub division of shares dividend expansion of operation alter object clause etc. Bonus issue, Stock split, alter object clause, increase authorize share capital, investment in A-1 Sureja industries (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

A-1 Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve approval of standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September2025 Took note of compliances Approval of Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 11.11.25, Took note of compliances for the quarter ended 30.9.25 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Oct 2025 27 Oct 2025

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH OCTOBER,2025 Increase its existing partnership interest/shareholding in A-1 Sureja Industries from 45 % to 51 %

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2025 16 Oct 2025

confirm second term of reappointment of Mr. Nitin Rikhavbhai Shah as Independent director of the company, appointment of scrutinizer and notice of postal ballot OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 16TH OCTOBER,2025

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

A-1 Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Recommendation of final dividend approval of Directors report secretarial audit report approval of compliance certificate certificate of non-disqualification of directors Corporate Governance Compliance Certificate etc. Recommendation of final dividend, Director report and annexures, Secretarial Audit report , took note of Certificate of Compliance with the Code of Conduct, certificate of non-disqualification of directors, Corporate Governance Compliance Certificate , secretarial auditor appointment, CFO certificate, Re-Appointment of director, approval of remuneration, AGM notice, Appointment of scrutinizer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 28 Jul 2025