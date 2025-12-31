3:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that A-1 LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- COMPANY NAME & CODE A-1 LIMITED (542012) RECORD DATE 31/12/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (THREE) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No 31/12/2025 DR-788/2025-2026 Note: As informed by the company 34500000 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 01stJanuary, 2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 16, 2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.12.2025)