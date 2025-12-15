Bonus issue, Stock split, alter object clause, increase authorize share capital, investment in A-1 Sureja industries Sub-division of 1(one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rs. Ten Only) each fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rs. One Only) each fully paid-up held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot. Intimation of revised record date The Company had filed intimation regarding Fixation of record date pursuant to regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on 15th December,2025. We would like to inform that the record date has been revised from Monday, December 22, 2025 to Wednesday December 31, 2025 due to erroneous error for the following purpose: To determining eligibility of Split of shares of shareholders for the purpose of Sub Division/Split of every 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, be sub-divided/split into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.12.2025) Intimation of revised record date of stock split (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.12.2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that A-1 Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE A-1 LTD (542012) RECORD DATE 08/01/2026 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/01/2026 DR-794/2025-2026 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE911Z01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/01/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.12.2025) New ISIN : INE911Z01025 Source : NSDL (05.01.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20251229-6 dated December 29, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code A-1 LTD (542012) New ISIN No. INE911Z01025 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 08-01-2026 (DR- 794/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.01.2026)