Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.31
15.34
5.49
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.57
9.4
4.43
4.17
Net Worth
52.88
24.74
9.92
7.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
52.88
24.74
9.92
7.18
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.12
0.14
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
51.94
23.21
9.42
6.72
Inventories
17.86
0.34
0.18
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.4
0.01
0.39
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.74
23.21
9.1
6.76
Sundry Creditors
-4.05
-0.08
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.01
-0.27
-0.24
-0.04
Cash
0.77
1.41
0.37
0.34
Total Assets
52.9
24.74
9.93
7.18
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.