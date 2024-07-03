Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1,173.7
Prev. Close₹1,179.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹745.73
Day's High₹1,179.3
Day's Low₹1,173.5
52 Week's High₹1,220
52 Week's Low₹851
Book Value₹39.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,801.78
P/E228.49
EPS5.15
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.31
15.34
5.49
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.57
9.4
4.43
4.17
Net Worth
52.88
24.74
9.92
7.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.45
2.1
13.35
11.11
yoy growth (%)
16.67
-84.23
20.15
1,212.06
Raw materials
-2.27
-2.16
-12.7
-10.79
As % of sales
92.68
102.85
95.11
97.1
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.18
0
0.2
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.07
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.06
Working capital
-3.89
0.86
3.45
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.67
-84.23
20.15
1,212.06
Op profit growth
-75.7
-1,843.25
-56.32
-124.24
EBIT growth
-92.71
-16,882.94
-99.47
2,223.57
Net profit growth
-86.5
5,440.85
-102.59
2,204.92
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,191.55
|79.24
|3,72,120.01
|1,124
|0.36
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
354.25
|27.87
|36,584.82
|365.65
|0.71
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,492.95
|48.31
|17,073.2
|142.66
|0.33
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
8.86
|12.14
|8,603.53
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
548.3
|320.64
|8,353.95
|36.44
|0
|687.66
|119.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Piyush Parmar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Afsar Khan Ismail
Independent Director
Bhavnaben Prahaladbhai Trivedi
Independent Director
Dharmesh Pravinbhai Sanghvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Kumar Rawat
IX/6024 Ram Gali,
Subhash Mohalla Gandhi Nagar,
Delhi - 110031
Tel: 91-11-49856126
Website: http://www.akmlace.com
Email: akmlace@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Aayush Art & Bullion Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as AKM Lace and Embrotex Private Limited on November 26, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The status of...
Read More
Reports by Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.