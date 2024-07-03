iifl-logo

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
1,176.7
(-0.27%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,173.7
  • Day's High1,179.3
  • 52 Wk High1,220
  • Prev. Close1,179.85
  • Day's Low1,173.5
  • 52 Wk Low 851
  • Turnover (lac)745.73
  • P/E228.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.69
  • EPS5.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,801.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹1,173.7

Prev. Close

₹1,179.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹745.73

Day's High

₹1,179.3

Day's Low

₹1,173.5

52 Week's High

₹1,220

52 Week's Low

₹851

Book Value

₹39.69

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,801.78

P/E

228.49

EPS

5.15

Divi. Yield

0

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

arrow

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.62%

Non-Promoter- 75.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.31

15.34

5.49

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.57

9.4

4.43

4.17

Net Worth

52.88

24.74

9.92

7.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.45

2.1

13.35

11.11

yoy growth (%)

16.67

-84.23

20.15

1,212.06

Raw materials

-2.27

-2.16

-12.7

-10.79

As % of sales

92.68

102.85

95.11

97.1

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.18

0

0.2

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.07

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.06

Working capital

-3.89

0.86

3.45

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.67

-84.23

20.15

1,212.06

Op profit growth

-75.7

-1,843.25

-56.32

-124.24

EBIT growth

-92.71

-16,882.94

-99.47

2,223.57

Net profit growth

-86.5

5,440.85

-102.59

2,204.92

View Ratios

No Record Found

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

4,191.55

79.243,72,120.011,1240.3617,730230.76

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

354.25

27.8736,584.82365.650.718,994.359.26

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

5,492.95

48.3117,073.2142.660.332,838.21455.56

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

8.86

12.148,603.53150.330927.348.98

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

BLUESTONE

548.3

320.648,353.9536.440687.66119.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Maulik Rajendrabhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Piyush Parmar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Afsar Khan Ismail

Independent Director

Bhavnaben Prahaladbhai Trivedi

Independent Director

Dharmesh Pravinbhai Sanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Kumar Rawat

Registered Office

IX/6024 Ram Gali,

Subhash Mohalla Gandhi Nagar,

Delhi - 110031

Tel: 91-11-49856126

Website: http://www.akmlace.com

Email: akmlace@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Aayush Art & Bullion Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company as AKM Lace and Embrotex Private Limited on November 26, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The status of...
Read More

Reports by Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd share price today?

The Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1176.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is ₹1801.78 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is 228.49 and 29.64 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is ₹851 and ₹1220 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 124.36%, 3 Years at 180.01%, 1 Year at 36.07%, 6 Month at 9.27%, 3 Month at 5.94% and 1 Month at -0.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.