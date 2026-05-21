Board Meeting 21 May 2026 18 May 2026

Aayush Art And Bullion Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Aayush Art and Bullion Limited (formerly known as AKM Creations Limited) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st May, 2026 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1207, Unicus Shyamal, Opp. Iconic Shaymal Cross Road, Vejalpur, Ahemedabad- 380015, Gujarat, India to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2026. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of M/s Aayush Art and Bullion Limited (formerly known as AKM Creations Limited) in their meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, 21st May 2026, at the registered office of the Company situated at A-1207, Unicus Shyamal, Opp. Iconic Shaymal Cross Road, Vejalpur, Ahemedabad- 380015, Gujarat, India, has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2026)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Aayush Art And Bullion Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aayush Art and Bullion Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar Shahdara East Delhi Delhi-110032 India to The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for Half Year ended 30th September 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 13th November, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi-110032, India, have considered and approved the standalone Un- audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 04th September, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi-110032, India, has inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: as mentioned in attached outcome of Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 04th September, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi-110032, India, has inter alia, considered and approved the matters mentioned in attached PDF.

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2025 16 Jul 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015) read with Part A of Schedule III to the said Regulations, as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Aayush Art And Bullion Limited (the Company) at their Meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara, East Delhi, Delhi-110032, India, has inter-alia considered and approved the following matter: 1. Appointment of Mr. Afsar Ismail Khan (DIN: 11189994) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 16-07-2025. (Attached herewith as Annexure A) 2. Taken on record of resignation of Mr. Pradipbhai Rathod (DIN: 10429763) as a Non-Executive Director (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 16-07-2025. (Attached herewith as Annexure B)

Board Meeting 7 Jul 2025 7 Jul 2025