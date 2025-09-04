AGM 27/09/2025 Pursuant to the Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 21st September 2025 to Saturday, 27th September 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 16th Annual General Meeting of Aayush Art and Bullion Limited (the Company) to be held on Saturday, 27th September 2025 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, summary of proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting of Aayush Art And Bullion Limited held on Saturday, 27th September, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-visual means(OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025) Details regarding Voting Results of 16th Annual General Meeting of M/s Aayush Art and Bullion Limited (Formerly Known as AKM Creations Limited) under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025)