Aayush Wellness Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.87
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.41
1.67
1.16
1.5
Net Worth
8.28
4.92
4.41
4.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0
0
4.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.33
4.95
4.41
9.7
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.01
0.01
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.81
4.89
3.77
8.61
Inventories
0.19
0
0
6.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.02
1.32
2.89
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.73
4.94
2.53
0.8
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
0
0
-0.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.07
-0.08
-0.66
Cash
0.4
0.05
0.62
0.77
Total Assets
8.33
4.95
4.4
9.69
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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