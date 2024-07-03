Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorTrading
Open₹30
Prev. Close₹29.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.76
Day's High₹30.5
Day's Low₹29.84
52 Week's High₹267.3
52 Week's Low₹26.86
Book Value₹2.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)145.92
P/E36.04
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.87
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.41
1.67
1.16
1.5
Net Worth
8.28
4.92
4.41
4.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.6
127.38
187.52
99.96
yoy growth (%)
19.01
-32.07
87.59
1,863.86
Raw materials
-133.28
-114.94
-171.36
-85.38
As % of sales
87.91
90.23
91.38
85.41
Employee costs
-0.72
-0.75
-0.94
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.58
0.84
0.91
0.5
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.09
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.22
-0.23
-0.17
Working capital
-8.76
12.8
-0.83
1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.01
-32.07
87.59
1,863.86
Op profit growth
13.12
115.76
489
-176.77
EBIT growth
6.04
47.59
125.94
539.29
Net profit growth
-31.77
-7.89
104.52
292.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
155.48
73.35
0.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
155.48
73.35
0.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.61
0.04
0.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Lalitkumar Deorao Anande
Managing Director
Naveen Kumar Kunjaru
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gavadu Patil
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pallavi Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishakha Umesh Jadhav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Khemka
Additional Director
DEEPAK SANGAT
275 Ground Floor West End Marg,
Sakt Metro Station,
New Delhi - 110030
Tel: -
Website: http://www.aayushfoods.com
Email: cs@aayushfood.com
99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011-29961281-83
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Aayush Wellness Limited was formerly incorporated as Aayush Food & Herbs Limited in 1984, which is changed to Aayush Wellness Limited with effect from June 18, 2024. It has been engaged primarily in t...
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Reports by Aayush Wellness Ltd
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