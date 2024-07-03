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Aayush Wellness Ltd Share Price Live

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29.98
(0.23%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:00:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30
  • Day's High30.5
  • 52 Wk High267.3
  • Prev. Close29.91
  • Day's Low29.84
  • 52 Wk Low 26.86
  • Turnover (lac)5.76
  • P/E36.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.52
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)145.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aayush Wellness Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹30

Prev. Close

₹29.91

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.76

Day's High

₹30.5

Day's Low

₹29.84

52 Week's High

₹267.3

52 Week's Low

₹26.86

Book Value

₹2.52

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

145.92

P/E

36.04

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Aayush Wellness Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.025

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2025

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19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Aayush Wellness Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Aayush Wellness Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:48 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Aayush Wellness Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.87

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.41

1.67

1.16

1.5

Net Worth

8.28

4.92

4.41

4.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.6

127.38

187.52

99.96

yoy growth (%)

19.01

-32.07

87.59

1,863.86

Raw materials

-133.28

-114.94

-171.36

-85.38

As % of sales

87.91

90.23

91.38

85.41

Employee costs

-0.72

-0.75

-0.94

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.58

0.84

0.91

0.5

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.09

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.22

-0.23

-0.17

Working capital

-8.76

12.8

-0.83

1.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.01

-32.07

87.59

1,863.86

Op profit growth

13.12

115.76

489

-176.77

EBIT growth

6.04

47.59

125.94

539.29

Net profit growth

-31.77

-7.89

104.52

292.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

155.48

73.35

0.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

155.48

73.35

0.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.61

0.04

0.24

Aayush Wellness Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aayush Wellness Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Lalitkumar Deorao Anande

Managing Director

Naveen Kumar Kunjaru

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gavadu Patil

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pallavi Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishakha Umesh Jadhav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Khemka

Additional Director

DEEPAK SANGAT

Registered Office

275 Ground Floor West End Marg,

Sakt Metro Station,

New Delhi - 110030

Tel: -

Website: http://www.aayushfoods.com

Email: cs@aayushfood.com

Registrar Office

99 BeetalHouse 3rd F,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011-29961281-83

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

Aayush Wellness Limited was formerly incorporated as Aayush Food & Herbs Limited in 1984, which is changed to Aayush Wellness Limited with effect from June 18, 2024. It has been engaged primarily in t...
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Reports by Aayush Wellness Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aayush Wellness Ltd share price today?

The Aayush Wellness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aayush Wellness Ltd is ₹145.92 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aayush Wellness Ltd is 36.04 and 11.84 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aayush Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aayush Wellness Ltd is ₹26.86 and ₹267.3 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

Aayush Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.48%, 3 Years at 148.04%, 1 Year at -80.20%, 6 Month at -2.57%, 3 Month at -8.56% and 1 Month at -17.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aayush Wellness Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aayush Wellness Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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